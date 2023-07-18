Summer signs | PhotoLink Library

See it, save it, send it on in to the PhotoLink Library!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Summer is here of that there is no doubt.

Mike Stevens, in the PhotoLink Library, helps us to see how deep summer is really running.

Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE.

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.