Photolink Library: Where have the colors of autumn gone?

Mike Stevens visited the Photolink Library and pulled out some examples of what we're missing

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Autumn offers so many features, so many emotions, so many feelings.

The fun of a summer family picnic at Dry Run Falls.

The melancholy sense of what awaits us in the months ahead.

The sights we see these days seem to support all that.

But, in one image atop Elk Mountain, shared with us by Charmaine Kujawski of Scranton, we can see the bonus autumn provides, the color it offers.

The painter Vincent Van Gogh thought he would not have enough canvas or paints to capture autumn.

Barbara Macnair of Tunkhannock found twice the autumn color at Cruver Pond.

Rick Hennigan of Huntingdon Mills drives out each day and sees a most pleasantly colorful sight.

Riding the rails can give you a similar treat as Alexis Dutkevich of Dickson City found.

Out for a hike like Noah Nielson of Archbald? Plenty of color found along the Lackawanna Heritage Trail.

The colors of fall can still be found in Pottsville, as can be seen in a photo shared with us by David Newton. But, nothing lasts forever.

So, before it's left behind, get a good look at fall.

See you next time in the Photolink Library.