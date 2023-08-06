Smoke exposure symptoms to look for in your pets

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating spoke with a veterinarian about the best ways to take care of your furry friend while smoke is in the air.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to linger in our viewing area. On Wednesday, Newswatch 16 showed you how this affects your health, but many are worried about their pets, too.

"Mostly irritating, so, any area you might get irritation like the eyes, nose, mouth, throat, and down into the lungs," said Dr. Beth Graham, a veterinarian at the Animal Care Center near Danville.

Newswatch 16 stopped by to speak with a veterinarian. Cats and dogs with respiratory and cardiovascular issues are the most at risk.

Here are some warning signs to look out for.

"You can see some eye irritation, some sore throat which you can notice by constant licking or not wanting to eat as much," Dr. Graham said.

The vet says until the smoke clears, you may want to bring that outside pet indoors.

"If the garage is it, then the garage is it, especially if it is pretty airtight, but inside would be better."

Dr. Graham says you should still let your animal outside for a quick bathroom break, but anything else should be limited.

"Not really taking your animals for walks, long walks, and things like that, or doing anything strenuous like playing ball or fetch."

Fortunately, the center has yet to treat any animals affected by the smoke.

"I think that for most people, it is pretty intuitive to not let their animals be out in this. We wouldn't let ourselves be out in it, and most people tend to take care of their animals like they take care of themselves," Dr. Graham said.