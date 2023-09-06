Sasha | 16 To The Rescue

It was difficult at times this week to see through the smoky air, but one adoptable dog made sure to be seen even through the haze.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — There are people who are cat lovers; others may be dog lovers. Two-year-old boxer Sasha, with Adopt a Boxer Rescue, is a pure people lover.

"Having that companionship, I think, is her best quality. She just wants to be with someone as much as she can be," said Cara Devine, a volunteer with Adopt a Boxer Rescue.

Devine says she has loved seeing Sasha flourish since coming to live in her home in Luzerne County. She says this brindle baby has become more independent in their time together. She is clever, knows simple commands already, and is always curious.

Our cameras caught Sasha discovering, investigating, and even conquering a dog tunnel at Kingston Doggie Park.

It's no surprise she is a brave dog because Sasha is a survivor. She was rescued from a puppy mill around six months ago and is happy with her foster family but is ready to start the next part of her life in her forever home.

Devine says Sasha never barks and is the best of both worlds when it comes to dogs. She is cuddly and loves kisses but is just as happy to play with her favorite people.

"She gets really excited to go outside, and so she does this little hoppy, bouncy thing at the door. She gets really excited just to see her people," said Devine.

A perfect home for Sasha is one where her family has a lot of time to be with her. She would even make a good car companion, though she is crate trained as well. She gets along with children and could be in a home with another dog, though a dog with a calmer demeanor would be ideal. She has never lived with a cat, but volunteers say a meet-and-greet with a feline friend would be possible. Sasha would love a fenced-in yard, but one is not required. The most important thing to Sasha is you.

"Oh, my goodness, if someone, or when someone, adopts Sasha, they would be so lucky because she loves her people, and she's very loyal to us," Devine says.

Sasha is excitable, fully vetted, and has a lot of love to give. All she is missing is her forever home.

If your family sounds like it might be the perfect one for Sasha, you could find her adoption information here.