16 To The Rescue: Rosie

Rosie is currently a resident at the Dessin Animal Shelter in the Honesdale area.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Rosie is a 9-year-old Rottweiler and currently resides at the Dessin Animal Shelter in the Honesdale area.

"Rosie came to us from Luzerne County SPCA. We've been partnering up with them, just trying to help them out," said shelter manager Marie Sinisgalli.

Rosie is said to have been a stray.

"She's very sweet, very loving. She's happy to meet everybody."

She's also happy to get treats and to get outdoors.

"She's great on the leash. She's got some pep in her step, loves going for long walks. So if you're up for hiking, she'd be a great partner for that."

She even likes to bark as the trucks go by.

"She's also a couch potato," Sinisgalli said. "She spends a lot of time with us in the office and we set her up on the blanket and she'll play with toys for a few minutes and just kind of call it a day.

Rosie does mingle with other mellow mutts.

"Maybe just an only-dog home, just because of her age. But if somebody does have another pet, we can do a meet-and-greet with them. She's fine with cats."

Rosie can be particular about her paws.

"She doesn't really like people touching on her feet. That's why we're looking for somebody with older kids or no kids in the home."

Rosie just wants to live out her senior years in a home, not a shelter.

"If you're looking for somebody to watch movies with on a Friday night, rainy day, a snowy day, that's Rosie."

If you're interested in adopting Rosie, get more information here.