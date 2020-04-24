16 To The Rescue: Remi

Remi and her puppies were surrendered to the rescue about 6 months ago.

BENTON, Pa. — Remi is a 6-to 7-year-old American pit bull mix now staying at Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area of Columbia County.

Remi and her puppies were surrendered to the rescue about 6 months ago.

"The pups were all adopted very quickly. Unfortunately, we still have Remi, the mom and she would make someone a great house dog. She's house trained," said rescue worker Casey Shonis.

Being a mother, Remi has a very sweet and loving way about her that allows her to fit in with kids and adults.

"She just wants to give people love. She loves to be petted and have belly rubs and ear scratches."

Remi would be most comfortable as the only pet in her future home. She likes other dogs, as long as they're not reactive towards her.

"We can certainly do a meet and greet if people do have dogs and see how that goes."

Remi has bursts of energy, but most of the time she'd rather lounge.

"She is a little bit of a senior so she needs a home probably where she can just chill out and be a couch potato."

The rescue hopes that someone will check her out and take her home.

"She is a senior dog. She's a little harder to place but they are some of the greatest pets," Shonis added. "Giving love and attention to their people, that's all they want."

If you're interested in adopting Remi or you would like to be a foster to one of the other dogs, click here for Rescue Pets Serving Vets.