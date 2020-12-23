16 To The Rescue: Patches

Patches has been at the shelter since 2019.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Patches is a female 2-year-old Pointer/ Labrador mix at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in the Pine Grove area.

"She is very sweet, she is very loving," said shelter worker Rachel Bainbridge. "She would make an excellent companion for somebody. It's just somebody that is willing to spend the time with her and do multiple visits because she is not fond of strangers."

Patches gets along with cats and small dogs, but a meet-and-greet is always recommended if you have another animal in your home."

"She would do best with an active family, I believe, because she does have a lot of energy, and she'd definitely do good with kids in the home. She loves going for walks, car rides."

Patches has some spring to her step.

"We would recommend a fenced-in yard, but she is able to jump over the fence. The best thing is to always have her on a leash at all times."

The shelter life is not an easy one for a girl like Patches.

"When she's in the actual kennels, the big dog building, all she does is hide. Now when she's over here in our she shed, her personality seems to do better. She still barks at strangers but doesn't feel as stressed over here," Bainbridge said.

Workers say just a few visits with her could go a long way.

"There is somebody out there for her. We definitely do believe that. It's just having that person finding the time and wanting to put the time in spending with her," said Bainbridge. "Monday through Friday we are open from 10 to 3, but it's by appointment only. On the weekends, we are walk-ins; you just show up."

The adoption fee for Patches is sponsored, so it won't cost anything to make her a part of your family.

If you're interested in adopting Patches, contact the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA.