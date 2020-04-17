16 To The Rescue: Patches

Patches, "a big goofball," is looking for a forever home.

BENTON, Pa. — Patches is a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog with Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area.

"She is quite the character, she's energetic, playful, loves to play with balls and chew toys," said shelter worker Casey Shonis.

In addition to playtime, Patches also enjoys car rides and relaxing with her humans.

"She has energy, but she can also be calm as well, so that makes her a really nice companion dog."

Patches is still working on obedience.

"We've been working with her training and she's doing great. She's a little hard to walk yet but with continued training, she should be good on a leash."

Patches is marvelous with people of all ages but it's recommended that she be in a home with older kids

"She is a big girl and likes to play so I wouldn't want her accidentally knocking little ones over."

Patches will also need to be the only pet.

"She's a great dog, she just needs the right home, the right people to love her."

If you are interested in Patches, get more information here.