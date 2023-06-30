Nala | 16 To The Rescue

5-year-old Nala has been on the road to recovery and is ready for a forever home.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Named for a lioness, 5-year-old Nala has been working on something of a mane of her own. Nala has been on the road to recovery for the past few months, but now she's ready for her forever home and to be the queen of her new pride.

"She is all you need. She loves everyone, she's good with kids, she loves everyone she meets," Breana Cline, a worker at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Cline describes Nala as a lovebug, but Nala's past was anything but pleasant.

"When she came in, her fur was really, really bad. There was barely any fur on her at all, and you could see her bones. It was completely a terrible situation for her," said Cline.

You can't tell now, but Nala, a Siberian husky, came to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in February in bad shape. She was rescued along with a few other pets from an abandoned home. She was malnourished, missing fur, and because of untreated diabetes, lost her eyesight.

Now, with the help of rescue workers and a lot of love, her true nature gets to shine, and she is thriving.

"She really is just the greatest dog ever. She always brings a smile to my face because, you know, she can't see, but she's ready to go and do whatever you want to do," Cline said. "If I could bring her home, I really would."

Nala is described as a cuddle bug. Rescue workers say she would love to curl up on a couch and snuggle with her new family. She is also good on a leash for walks or even camping. She gives kisses and loves to be near you.

Nala is blind, so she's a big fan of sniffing, but she gets around just fine.

The other animals rescued with Nala have all already been adopted, but rescue workers say this pretty pup often gets overlooked because potential adopters can be wary of adopting a pet that requires insulin, but her diabetes is not something Nala is worried about.

"She's definitely used to it. She knows every morning she gets her food, and she knows that she's going to get a shot to help her with her insulin," says Cline.

With the right family and the right schedule, Nala's diabetes will be manageable. She may require a few extra vet visits here and there, but it doesn't slow her down. Nala must be the only pet in her new forever home, but she is gentle and gets along with kids of any age.

If you can't adopt right now, rescue workers say they would like a foster home for Nala or even a foster-to-adopt situation.

If you're interested in learning more about Nala, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.