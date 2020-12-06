16 To The Rescue: Moose

Moose came from a shelter in Texas.

BENTON, Pa. — Moose is a 2-to 3-year-old pit bull mix at Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area of Columbia County.

Casey Shonis is the owner of the rescue. She saved Moose from a high-kill shelter in Texas, where he had just hours to live.

"He's such a loving dog. He's dog friendly, he loves people, loves food. He's just a great guy, loves to ride in the car," Shonis said.

Moose was just neutered, and he's currently being treated for a skin issue. We're told his hair is slowly growing back.

Workers at the rescue say he could settle in with just about any family.

"Anybody that can give him love, I mean he's good with kids, he's good with dogs."

Moose can even co-exist with cats.

"He's pretty much, in my opinion, the perfect dog. I mean he's already passed the puppy chewing stage, he's crate-trained and possibly house trained," Shonis said. "He does have to learn how to sit but he's very treat- motivated so it should be easy, just give him a little bit of time."

If you're interested in adopting Moose, click here for Rescue Pets Serving Vets.