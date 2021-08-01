16 To The Rescue: Max

Max is looking for a patient owner who can provide a fur-ever home.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — Max is a 2-year-old pit bull mix at the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in the Pine Grove area.

Max has been overlooked because he's not always the perfect gentlemen in the kennel.

"When people do see him, he seems to be a little more shy and not so much wagging his tail. He does bark. He doesn't do good through the fence with people at times, but if you get a toy involved, you really see his personality," said SPCA worker Rachel Bainbridge.

Max thoroughly enjoyed a game of fetch when we visited with him at the shelter, but he doesn't always bring the ball back.

"He's another goofball that we have. He really likes to play. He likes to be around his people.

Max will need a patient owner who can help him flourish into a well-behaved boy.

"He definitely needs leash training, manners, work done, but he'd definitely make a good companion for somebody that's very active. He likes to go on lots of walks, hiking, the outdoors," Bainbridge said. "He can go in a home with cats. (We) recommend older children because of his size and energy level. We have to do a meet-and-greet with other dogs."

If you think Max would fit in with your family, you should know that his adoption fee has been sponsored, so the cost to spring him from the shelter is free.

"If you have a nice big yard, are very active, like to be outdoors, Max would be the perfect dog for you."

If you're interested in adopting Max, contact the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA.