16 To The Rescue: Max

Max was surrendered to the shelter by his previous owner

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Max is a 13-year-old mixed breed male at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in the Clarks Summit area.

"He was limping like you saw. He did have a little bit of those masses on him as well when he came in," said shelter worker Ian Fabricatore.

Max would prefer to be the only pooch in his future home.

"He's really good with kids, people of all ages. He is a little bit dog-selective, so he wouldn't be the best fit if you already have a dog in the house," Fabricatore said. "He loves to sniff the cats when he walks by. I think he's really interested in cats. I don't know if he had them in his old home."

At 13, Max isn't super-active. Short strolls and snoozing are his thing.

"Max is just like overall an old man. He loves to hang out with people. He doesn't really like to be left alone for too long, so someone who stays at home more would be a good fit for him."

"He definitely loves treats. He will eat all the treats and he likes to be out, not too long in the cold, but he likes to get out.

Max just wants a home and the love of a family.

"He loves pets. He loves his pets, especially under his chin. When you rub it, he loves that. He just loves attention."

If you are interested in adopting Max, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.