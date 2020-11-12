16 To The Rescue: Koda

Koda was brought to the shelter over the summer.

Koda is a 1-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed male at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in the Pine Grove area.

"He was an owner surrender. The owner just couldn't take care of him anymore. That's why he is here," said shelter worker Rachel Bainbridge.

Koda is said to be quite the goofball and has the vitality of a young pup.

"He loves toys. He loves to play. He'd be an excellent hiking buddy."

The shelter recommends that Koda have a fenced-in yard at his future home to help him burn off some of that energy.

"He is good with other dogs, but we do recommend a meet and greet. No cats in the home. He is good with children, but due to his energy, we recommend 12 and up for him."

Koda is people -friendly and very outgoing, but he isn't the best-behaved dog, so he will need someone who will work with him on manners and walking on a leash.

"He would do good in a home and also his adoption fee is sponsored as well."

This means if you want to adopt Koda, it won't cost anything.

"There's definitely someone out there for him," Bainbridge said. "Just find that person."

If you're interested in adopting Koda, contact the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA.