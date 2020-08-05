16 To The Rescue: Katniss

Katniss has been at the shelter for quite some time now. She has impaired vision and a severe heart murmur, but you wouldn't know it.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Katniss is an adult cat with the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg.

"She's very playful, she loves the laser light. She's a little sassy, doesn't necessarily like to be manhandled. She likes attention on her terms," said center worker Missy Hauck.

Because of being partially blind, Katniss will need a relaxed home, one without young children running around.

"Probably needs to be an only cat, but if the right person comes along with the right established kitten or cat I think she would be alright."

Katniss does enjoy the finer things in life, like snuggling and food.

"She's a bit of a treat hound. She helps herself to the bags of treats. We come in in the morning and there will be evidence of a Katniss party."

There is one request for Katniss' future home.

"Of course, they need to have a sunny spot. She is quite the glutton when it comes to the sunny spots in the shelter," Hauck said.

Shelter workers say she may be older but that shouldn't sway you from adopting her.

"They make wonderful additions to your family because they're already trained for the most part, like litter wise and that. They're not going to climb our curtains or hide under your bed and scratch your ankles when you're trying to make the bed," Hauck said. "She just needs a chance."



If you're interested in Katniss, contact the Animal Resource Center here.