16 To The Rescue: Boo

Boo was saved from a high-kill shelter in Philadelphia.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Boo is an older pit bull mix at the Hillside SPCA near Pottsville.

"She stuck out to our manager because of her paws, she's got special little feet there," said SPCA worker Holly Kowalischen.

Boo is a favorite of the staff and volunteers at the shelter.

"She loves toys, she loves to run in the yard, she loves to lay and cuddle with you. She's eating her tennis ball right now."

While this gal will play for hours with people, it's suggested she be the queen "Boo" in her future home.

"Sadly, she has to be the only pet. She doesn't get along with other dogs or cats, but she will keep you entertained, and she will make up for it."

Even though Boo is estimated to be a senior, she still has some spunk.

"She likes to go on walks on her terms. Like when she's done, she's done. She will just lay on the ground and roll on her back and then you have to pick her up."

Boo is a bit spoiled but for everything she's been through, she's worth it.

"I guess compared to what she did have before, this is like heaven to her," Kowalischen said.

If you are interested in adopting Major Tom, contact Hillside SPCA.