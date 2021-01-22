16 To The Rescue: Dottie

Dottie had a tough life prior to coming to the shelter, now she's ready for a new life in a patient home.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Dottie is a 12-year-old cat at Dessin Animal Shelter in the Honesdale area.

"She gets around the office just fine. She jumps in and out of her cage, so she's got a nice energy level," said shelter manager Marie Sinisgalli.

Dottie came to the shelter from a hoarding situation, so it takes her time to trust people.

"She is very shy, but you know once she comes out of her shell, she's a little bit more friendly. Just based on her history and where she came from, we're just looking for a very patient home for her."

Dottie has been around cats, but she prefers a future home without dogs, because they sometimes startle her.

"Maybe with one or two other cats that'll kind of give her the confidence to be out and about, just a quiet home, maybe an older couple, somebody that's single would be ideal for her."

Dottie would make a great companion for just about anybody.

"She's low key, low maintenance. She just wants to hang out with you on your couch, eventually when she trusts you," Sinisgalli said.

Dessin Animal Shelter offers a senior adoption program.

"If you're a senior of 70 and older, the cat is 7 and older, the adoption fee is $7."

If you're interested in adopting Dottie, get more information here.