16 To The Rescue: Diamond

Diamond was saved from a shelter in Texas.

BENTON, Pa. — Diamond is a 5-year-old mixed breed pooch at Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area of Columbia County.

"She was brought into San Antonio animal Control with multiple stab wounds all over her body. She also had signs of being a mama many times," said rescue worker Casey Shonis.

Despite her past abuse, Diamond is very trusting of people.

"Everybody seems to overlook her for some reason, and she kind of sits in her kennel and looks really sad, like, 'Somebody pay attention to me.'"

Diamond knows a few commands and will sit nicely for a treat.

"she needs a little bit of leash training, but after she's walked for a while, she calms down."

Diamond digs the company of humans, big and small, and even likes dogs and cats.

"She would fit in with almost any home. I believe other dogs, we would always encourage a meet-and-greet if they have other pets, but she's done really well with every dog she's met," said Shonis.

Rescue workers hope someone sees this Diamond in the rough and gives her that chance to live an amazing life in a home.

"Pictures are one thing, but once you interact with Diamond, she is an amazing dog, and she just wants love and affection."

If you're interested in adopting Diamond, click here for Rescue Pets Serving Vets.