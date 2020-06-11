16 To The Rescue: Zeus

Zeus was brought to the Dessin Animal Shelter after being found tied to a pole in the Poconos.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Zeus is a pit bull mix at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale.

Shelter life has taken a toll on him.

"He's just been getting very stressed out lately. He's getting reactive to all the dogs barking," said shelter worker Marie Sinisgalli.

Zeus has some pep to his step, so he will need a family who can keep him moving.

"He's just a happy dog. He still has some puppy energy,y but on the other side of that, when we are in the room, just him, he's quiet, mellow, happy to chew on a toy.

The best fit for Zeus?

"An adult home, with some experience, somebody who's going to be willing to do a little bit of training with him."

Part of that training will be learning how to better walk on a leash.

"We haven't found a friend for him yet, so that's why we're hoping to find a pet-free home just so they can focus on him."

Workers tell me Zeus is an overall good boy who enjoys car rides, toys, and just being silly.

"He just looks at you, and you just melt," Sinisgalli said.

If you're interested in adopting Tesla, get more information here.