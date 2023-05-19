Debow | 16 To The Rescue

Small but mighty—in this week's 16 To the Rescue, Ally Gallo introduces us to Debow, a sweet and strong pup looking for a forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN, Pa. — As an animal lover, it could be hard not to fill your home with pets, but rescue workers at Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge near Dallas promise Debow brings enough personality with him that his future home will feel full.

His exact breed is not known, which is fitting since Debow is one-of-a-kind, but rescue workers believe he is likely a pit bull/terrier mix. His big smile says it all: He is just a happy boy.

He loves people, running, and playing. But rescue workers also say he loves being a couch potato just as much once he's gotten his energy out. There has never been another dog quite like Debow.

"Debow is an interesting character," said Emma Ripka, a worker at Blue Chip. "There is only one Debow in this world. He needs to be the only pet, but he is truly all you need."

Debow's perfect home is one where he is the only pet. He also gets along best with adults, so no young children in his new forever home, though rescue workers say he has gotten along with teens in the past.

Debow came to Blue Chip because of a change of circumstances. He was well-loved by his previous owner and is ready to bring his new owner lots of smiles with his quirks and goofy personality, though he sometimes underestimates his own strength.

"He is a bull in a China shop," Ripka joked. "He has no idea how big he is. He jumps up for hugs, and the hugs will knock you over."

Debow is almost 7 years old and would love a home with a fenced-in yard to get his zoomies out, as he still needs some work on his leash manners. He will need someone strong enough to hold on to his leash as he learns that new skill.

Rescue workers do not understand how such a loving dog like Debow has been in the shelter for nearly a year.

"He's the sweetest dog in the world, and he is truly a bundle of personality," says Ripka.

Debow is ready to spread his infectious joy to his new home and will promise no shortage of entertainment.

If you think your home is ready for a dynamic dog like Debow, you can find his adoption information on Blue Chip's Facebook page or contact the shelter by email: bcfanimalrefuge@gmail.com.