16 To The Rescue: Daisy

Volunteers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter want to find a forever home for this 1-year-old cat.

Daisy is a 1-year-old cat at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"She's super loving. She's so playful but she's also pretty relaxed. She nibbles a little bit," said shelter worker Michelle Franz.

Daisy has been passed by at the shelter because she has FeLV, Feline Leukemia Virus.

"She can go with other cats that have the same thing which is cat leukemia, other than that she would have to be by herself."

If Daisy goes to a home solo, she's quite alright with entertaining herself. Volunteers hope that someone will see how special she is and give her a home.

"She's so lovey and she will be very playful, very active, good for anyone who wants a cat that's spunky," said Franz.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.