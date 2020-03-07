16 To The Rescue: Circo

Circo is fun, friendly, and fancies kids of all ages.

BENTON, Pa. — Circo is a pit bull mix with Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area of Columbia County.

"He's a big goofball and he loves to play with balls and sometimes it's a little challenging to get him to come back to you because he doesn't want to give up his toys," said rescue worker Casey Shonis.

"He's just good with all people and he does like to play with other dogs, too, so I think he would be fine in a multiple dog home as well."

Shonis believes Circo would thrive with a family that enjoys an active lifestyle.

"He's a little on the high-energy side so he would be great to go to a home with somebody who likes to hike or run,"

If you can keep up with Circo, he's definitely worth it.

"Just come out to see him and you'll probably fall in love with him," Shonis added.

If you're interested in adopting Circo, click here for Rescue Pets Serving Vets.