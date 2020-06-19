16 To The Rescue: Buddy

Buddy is a people pup and was recently in a foster home with kids and other dogs.

BENTON, Pa. — Buddy is a 5-year-old hound dog mix with Rescue Pets Serving Vets in the Benton area of Columbia County.

"He loves people and once he attaches to a person or people, he's very loyal to those people," said shelter worker Casey Shonis.

Buddy is a sweet and curious canine, always checking things out and seeing what you're up to.

"He really likes attention, I think, more than anything else. More than food or treats, he likes that attention."

Even though Buddy has been in a home with other dogs, he can be picky about his playmates.

"He is a little bit dog selective. We have not seen any aggression here," Shonis said. "We certainly recommend as with everybody, bringing your pet and doing a meet-and-greet with Buddy."

Buddy is nothing but a hound dog, just looking for his forever home.

"He just needs a place where he can be a loving pet in a family."

If you're interested in adopting Remi or you would like to be a foster to one of the other dogs, click here for Rescue Pets Serving Vets.