16 To The Rescue: Yates

Yates is a "big, goofy guy".

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This fetching fella is Yates.

He's a mixed breed boy at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in the Pine Grove Area.

"He did come in as a stray so we don't know too much about him. All we do know is that he would definitely jump the fence, so he must be leashed at all times," said Rachel Bainbridge of the SPCA.

This bouncing boy will need someone who will help tire him out, as well as work on his manners while walking on a leash.

"He likes to play, he likes to go for his walks. he's laid back. He just has to get that energy out."

There are some companions that Yates would prefer not to play with.

"He is not good with cats. He does show interest in kids but because of his high energy we recommend 12 and up because he's a big, goofy guy," said Rachel.

If you're smitten with this sweet boy and have another dog in your home, a pre-adoption doggy play date is suggested.

That also goes the same for people.

"We would recommend a couple of meet and greets. He does seem to do pretty good with women but men he would take a little more time."

Yates adoption fee is sponsored, so the fee to bring him home is free.

"If you do get a chance, come out here. Meet him, get to know him, and he'll definitely be a good companion for somebody."