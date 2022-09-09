16 To The Rescue: Titan

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 3-year-old bulldog hound mix who was rescued from a hoarding situation this past winter.

THOMPSON, Pa. — Titan pretty much always has a smile on his face. He is treat-motivated, loves having a toy, and is sweet as can be. Titan is a 3-year-old bulldog hound mix living at Ruff Dog Rescue North East in Thompson.

"He's a big boy, so he will need an area that's got a lot of room. He is good with kids, and he's really good with other dogs. He doesn't do well in like a huge social setting of a lot of people, a lot of dogs," said Tere Morris, Ruff Dog Rescue North East.

Because of that, Titan would do best in a home with one or two kids and just one other dog, preferably a female. He was rescued from a hoarding situation in December and has been living at Ruff ever since. Titan is still a little shy at first but quickly loves every person he meets. Rescue workers say they have really seen a change in him these past few months of living here at the shelter in Susquehanna County.

"We put him into a training situation, and it really helped him develop some social skills, so he's totally ready to go to a home," Morris said.

Rescue workers say Titan would make any family really lucky. He would really love a lot of property to run around since he is happiest being outside.

"He loves to play ball. He's very affectionate, but yet he will chill out when you need him to. He's a typical 3-year-old. He's over the hooligan of being a young pup, but yet he's not a total couch potato yet. And he loves the outdoors. He would be a great companion for any outdoor activity you'd be interested in doing," said Morris.

If you would like to meet Titan, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.