16 To The Rescue: Tinkerbelle

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet one of the older and longest residents at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, the sassy but sweet Tinkerbelle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Rescue workers at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter have a special room they call the nursing home. It is where some of the oldest cats — and some with special needs — live, and the queen of the room is Tinkerbelle.

"I do love her little trills. She always wants to know what is going on. She does like getting attention. She likes to come up and see what's happening. She likes to be involved," said Katie Solomon, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Rescue workers say Tinkerbelle acts like the sassy long-haired tortoiseshell cat she is, giving you love bites to let you know. She turns 12 years old in a few months, so after living at Griffin Pond for nearly three years, rescue workers would like to see her finally go to a home that appreciates the old lady that she is.

"Perfect home for Tinkerbelle would be a quieter home. She's used to other cats, but she is old, so she wouldn't be good with dogs or children or louder environments," Solomon said.

Tinkerbelle often gets overlooked because she has a thyroid issue that requires daily medicine. However, rescue workers say her adopter should keep in mind the meds will cost about $10 a month.

"She does need medication two times a day; she has been getting it for quite a while, so she's used to it. Just pop a pill in her mouth, make sure she swallows it. That's all you need to do and get her thyroid levels checked occasionally as well," Solomon said.

Tinkerbelle is occasionally in the mood to play with toys, but she is happiest when lying on cozy blankets and pillows or window-watching. As sassy as she can be, she can also be just as sweet, which rescue workers say would make any family really lucky.

"It would definitely bring a new dynamic into the house, something new, something interested, definitely a personality," said Solomon.

If you would like to meet Tinkerbelle, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.