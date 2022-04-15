16 To The Rescue: Tigger

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 3-year-old long-haired tabby cat who keeps getting overlooked at the shelter, but shelter workers cannot figure out why.

HONESDALE, Pa. — It appears Tigger was born to be on TV. She was completely mesmerized by the camera. But that is who she is: sweet, friendly, and independent.

Tigger was rescued from a hoarding situation with more than two dozen other cats last November. Since then, rescue workers have fallen in love with her, and they cannot figure out how she has not found a home yet.

"She's beautiful. She's got this beautiful, long fur. She's so soft. It's like petting cotton balls with her; she's just that soft," said Marie Sinisgalli from Dessin Animal Shelter in Wayne County.

Tigger is always calm and relaxed, pretty much always doing her own thing. Even in the cat room filled with other cats at Dessin Animal Shelter, she is just always content, playing when she wants or hanging out when she wants.

"We do a lot of cat enrichment things here, so it's a lot of weird stuff like with cardboard tubes and stuff, and she's right in there. She just likes doing things. She would definitely be a great addition to a family," Sinisgalli said.

Tigger would do great in any home. She is good with kids and loves to come to you for pets when she is looking for attention. She is low maintenance and does not need her person to be home all day long.

"Even though she's got all these great personality traits, she just gets overlooked a lot. I don't know why. We can't figure it out. We've had a couple of applications on her. Then when the people come in here, and they meet other cats and Tigger, she just doesn't get chosen," said Sinisgalli.

Rescue workers hope that changes, though, because they truly believe she's the perfect companion.

"There's always that one animal you want just to be adopted so quickly and have a great life. She's that one. There's so much to love about her."

If you are interested in learning more about Tigger, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.