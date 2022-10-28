16 To The Rescue: Thackary

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 5-year-old cat who was a stray his whole life, but when someone feeding him realized he was sick, he got a second chance.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Thackary is a hugger; the second he is picked up, he does not want to be put down. It is obvious after what he has gone through, Thackary is adjusting nicely in the safe environment of the Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg.

The 5-year-old long-haired cat was a stray in the Berwick area and was trapped, neutered, and released by a local feeder. That person continued to check in on Thackary and realized he needed additional care.

"But he, unfortunately, developed inverted eyelids, so his eyes are swollen shut, and he really needed an expensive surgery to correct that. So, they reached out to us, and we were able to get him into our vet where they did the surgery and restored his vision so he can be pain-free and live a longer and more comfortable life," said Kate Magni, Animal Resource Center.

Rescue workers at the shelter near Bloomsburg wanted to feature Thackary this week because he is a perfect example of what can happen to cats who aren't neutered and the conditions they can develop with too many hormones. But they also wanted to feature Thackary specifically because he is also the perfect example of how loving strays can be.

"What I love about him is though he spent the five years before he came to us as a cat on the street, he is still incredibly loving and affectionate. He wants to be around people. He obviously had kindness shown to him but had never had the comforts of home. He's definitely appreciative of being warm, being safe, being fed, and we're just really excited to see him in a home and thriving as an indoor cat," Magni said.

Thackary will heal perfectly fine post-surgery. He will just have a little bit of limited vision in his right eye. But he is ready to be adopted by any family who is ready for him.

"I actually fostered him for a few weeks; he loved my dogs, so a friendly dog would be great for him. He is affectionate with everyone, just really just, wherever he's going to get as much attention as possible. He'd be great with kids, he'd be great with a single person, as long as it's indoors and it's loved," Magni said.

If you are interested in meeting Thackary, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.