16 To The Rescue: Susie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a hound mix named Susie. She is probably only 2 or 3 years old, but she doesn't have a lot of time left.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The floppy-eared hugger we are meeting this week is Susie. She is a hound mix and was found living on the streets a few months ago and has been at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg ever since. Susie is probably only 2 or 3 years old but has a sickness that will likely shorten her life span. So, rescue workers at ARC are determined to find her the most special home.

"Susie just loves people. She just loves to be around people. So definitely a home where someone would be home more often than not, she would really love. However much time she has, if she could just be around her people, she loves to be pet and paid attention to," said Mattie Wilson, Animal Resource Center.

Susie has a type of cancer called mammary carcinoma, basically breast cancer for dogs, something she developed from being a stray and not spayed.

Her surgery to remove the lump was only about two weeks ago, and she is recovering nicely, but doctors say the cancer will most likely come back within the next six months.

"She doesn't seem to be in any kind of pain. She does have a pretty big incision from where they removed the lump. She is a very happy girl. She loves kids, all people, gets along great with all dogs. We do need a home for her that does not have any cats," Wilson said.

Rescue workers at ARC are hopeful that Susie can still have a few really good years left, and they think she would make the perfect pet. All she needs is the right family willing to give her the love and home she deserves.

"Our vet says there's really not much more that can be done for health. So really, we just want her to be in a home where she can play and be the happy, young dog that she is," said Wilson.

If you would like to meet Susie, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.