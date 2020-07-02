16 to the Rescue: Styx

Styx was saved from an overcrowded shelter in October.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Styx is a 5-to 6-year-old pit bull mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

"He is dog-friendly, people-friendly, gets along with everybody. He's a very easygoing dog, certainly plenty of energy left for a 6 year old but also happy to lay on the couch with you, super snuggly dog," Marci Zeiler said.

Styx romped and chomped on snow when we were there

"He's just your typical goofy pit. He gets spurts of energy, very funny, and then he's like, 'oh, that was a lot of effort,' and then he calms down and sits down for a minute."

True Friends workers say Styx would blend with any family.

"He gets along with everybody, gets along with kids, gets along with dogs. I'm not sure about cats, so we'd have to cat-test him if somebody was interested, but he's pretty easy to place."

Zeiler says pit bulls get a bad rap and it's not fair to good dogs like Styx.

"Don't believe everything that you hear about them. They're great dogs. It's the only dog that I would have and they're the best. It's just unfortunate that brindles and pits, they sit, so ask to see him."

