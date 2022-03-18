16 To The Rescue: Snowflake

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a cat rescued from the streets about six months ago, now living with a foster family in Mountain Top.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — With just one look and a few pets, you will know exactly how Snowflake got her name. She is beautiful and soft, and she would make the perfect pet for any family willing to give her a chance.

Snowflake was rescued from the streets through NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue. Volunteers there think she's probably about one or two years old.

"Snowflake was a stray, she was down in Berwick. She would follow one of my co-workers to the hospital to work everyday. She likes to follow people. She spent a lot of time on busy streets, and sometimes she would even sleep in the middle of the street, so they were very afraid she was going to get hit, so we took her into foster care," said Donna Bohn from NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue Foster.

Six months later, Snowflake is happily living in her foster home in Mountain Top, but it is time for this girl to find a permanent home.

"She is a very sweet girl. She loves to play, and her scratching post is her favorite toy of all," Bohn said.

Because she can get overly excited when she plays, Snowflake should go to a home with either older kids or just all adults. Her foster family says she is one of the more outgoing cats they have fostered.

"She just loves people. She knows where food comes from as well."

In fact, treats were the motivation behind Snowflake playing so well for the camera. Even though she does well with other cats and even dogs, too, she does like all eyes are on her. Still, this sweet kitty is pretty low maintenance and would do well in any home as long as she gets the love and pets she has grown used to living in her foster home.

"I don't think she needs someone home with her all the time, some of the other cats are more needy, but she's very friendly and would do good on her own," Bohn explained.

If you are interested in Snowflake, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.