16 To The Rescue: Snowflake

Snowflake originally came from the Philadelphia shelter about a year ago.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Snowflake is a mixed breed female, about 6 or 7 years old, at the Hillside SPCA in the Pottsville area.

"Snowflake originally came to us from the Philadelphia shelter about a year ago. We adopted her out and her family couldn't keep her so she was returned to us two months ago and now she finds herself looking for a home, a second time," said shelter worker Tricia Moyer-Mentzer.

Snowflake is said to be outstanding with humans, but it's suggested that she be the only pooch in her future home.

"She's a very, very sweet dog, loves all people. She would probably do best in a home with older children, maybe 12 and older," Moyer-Mentzer said. "Always has a smile on her face, always wagging her tail. She will lay on her blanket for hours, chew on a ball or a bone. She's just very, very content to just hang out."

Snowflake is an easy walker on a leash. The ideal home for her is with a family who will take her for strolls, play ball with her, and keep her mind occupied.

"Anybody that's going to show her lots of kindness and attention, she'll be happy with that. She's just very sweet, a nice, medium-energy dog that has lots of love to give."

Snowflake doesn't deserve to spend her days in the shelter, especially after being in a home.

"We don't like to see dogs in a shelter environment very long and to spend a lot of time in a kennel, it's very hard on them. The sooner that she finds a home, the better for her."

If you are interested in adopting Snowflake, contact Hillside SPCA.