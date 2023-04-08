Snow and Ice | 16 To The Rescue

This time of year is known as the dog days of summer. Luckily, two pups with cool names are looking for their forever homes.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — At the Lycoming County SPCA, Snow and Ice are called husband and wife because they came to the shelter together, and while they make a good couple, they do not need to be adopted together.

These precious pups came to the shelter through the court system and didn't have the best start in life. Despite that, both are loving and ready to put the past behind them and hope their future families are tuning in now.

Snow is a 4-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, and despite her chilly name, rescue workers say she'll warm her new family's heart.

"She's got a lot of love to give, so they would be very lucky to have her. She's young, she's energetic, she'd be a great hiking partner. She's a great cuddle bug, so they would be very fortunate," Betsy Sparling, Lycoming County SPCA.

Snow had a lot of fun showing off her chew toy and having all the attention on her.

"She's a sweetheart. She's got a lot of energy, but she's a very good-tempered dog," says Sparling.

Where there is Snow, you have to look out for some Ice.

"There's not a mean bone in Ice's body," said Nicole Mummert with the Lycoming County SPCA.

Ice is a sweet 5-year-old male pit bull mix.

"He loves people. His biggest thing is that he doesn't realize how big he is. He will just go as if he weighs 20 pounds, but he does not weigh 20 pounds," said Mummert.

Ice loves attention and goes to many of the shelter's events because rescue workers know he will always bring a smile with him.

"I love how playful he is. He is an absolute joy to play with. Of course, his favorite game is keep away. He loves toys, he loves playing. He just has a super outgoing personality."

Snow and Ice do not have to go to the same forever home and can both go to homes with other dogs after a successful meet-and-greet. Snow's puppy playmate would have to be a male dog, however.

Neither of these precious pups has been cat-tested, but rescue workers say a meet-and-greet is possible, and because of their sweet temperaments, either dog would do well in a home with older children.

If you have the perfect home for Snow or Ice, or both, you can find their adoption information here.

If you are unable to adopt at this time but would like to help the Lycoming County SPCA, they are running a fundraiser to raise money to care for the homeless pets in their care. To learn more about or to donate to the Healthy Homeless Pets fundraiser, click here.