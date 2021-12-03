16 To The Rescue: Skye

Skye was brought to the SPCA of Luzerne County last summer.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Skye is a 2-year-old cat at the SPCA of Luzerne County near Wilkes-Barre.

Skye was brought in last summer.

"The owner didn't have the means to take care of her skin allergies, so she left her with us, so we've been working with her since June to figure out what it was," said SPCA worker Erica Thomas.

After changing her diet and giving her an allergy shot, Skye is a new cat.

"That has helped immensely, so now it's just a matter of getting her into a home that can give her that vet care that she does need."

Skye is pretty playful.

"She is really sweet. She likes other cats, we've noticed. so I think she would be good in a home with other cats."

Skye adores people but will need some patience.

"It takes her a while to warm up to you, as with most cats they get kind of scared with change and stuff. but once she gets used to you, she's a really good cat," Thomas said.

Shelter workers just want Skye to settle into a home instead of a cage.

"If you take a chance on her, she'd be perfect."

If you're interested in Skye, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.