16 To The Rescue: Sadie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet an 8-year-old cat who loves to snuggle, give hugs and kisses, a has a very unique meow.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Sadie is a snuggler. She will climb and climb until she is as close as can be, and with so much love to give, it is time for Sadie to get adopted.

"She's a very sweet cat. She just loves attention. Gives you hugs, literally hugs, a paw on each side of your neck," said Linda Lee, True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

Sadie's hugs are the warmest embrace. She was brought here to True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose in May but was fostered for most of that time.

Now she is ready to be adopted by a family willing to give her the chance.

"She just wants attention and wants to be with you. She likes to give the head butts, she likes to lick your chin, she's just very sweet," Lee said.

Sadie has never really been around dogs, but volunteers think she would do well in just about any home.

"I think she'd be fine with children. I think any home would be good for her because she is really mellow and I think she'd love kids. She's one you can pet her; she doesn't hiss or anything like that. She's just an all-around good cat," said Lee.

Sadie does have a sensitive stomach and eats a special gastro food, but rescue workers say that's not an issue. Probably the first thing you'll notice about her is her meow, you will likely fall in love with it instantly, and it is something workers here will miss when she does get adopted.

"There'd be tears from everyone because we all love her. I think it's because she's so talkative, and when you're here in the lobby or behind the desk, you hear Sadie," Lee said.