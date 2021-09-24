16 To The Rescue: Rufus

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet the sweetest cat who was found living on the streets back in May. He needs a family just as loving as he is.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Rufus takes the term 'lap cat' pretty seriously. As long as he is being pet or snuggled, the orange and white domestic shorthair just always seems to be happy.

Rufus first came to St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo back in May as part of the Trap-Neuter-Return Program.

The intention was to fix and vaccinate him then return him to his location, but volunteers with the rescue in Scranton thought he was just too sweet to give up.

"We did decide to keep him. He deserves to be back in a home. The tricky thing about Rufus that sometimes scares people is that he is FIV positive. FIV can compromise the immune system of cats, but he can still love a long healthy life, it may just mean that he gets colds every once in a while and he will need regular vet care," Katrina Organ, St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo

Rescue workers believe Rufus was dumped outside when his owners moved; he was probably on the streets for about 6 months.

He had a deep bite wound on his neck when he was rescued which is likely how he contracted FIV.

"FIV is not contagious to other cats in the home unless they are getting deep puncture wounds or are mating. So rough play, sharing litter boxes, sharing food and water will absolutely not give FIV to any other cats already in the home. He can absolutely go to a home with other cats," Organ explained.

There is no doubt Rufus is a lover, so rescue workers believe he will do fine with any kind of family. He will play when he is in the mood, but really it is just the chin scratches that he is looking for.

"He definitely is shy, but as soon as you start petting him he comes around pretty quick. It just takes him a moment or two to kind of be like 'ok who are you' but like I said, once you plop him on your lap it's over from there, he's going to be your friend," said Organ.

Rufus is probably between 3 and 5 years old and can have a long, healthy life if he can find a loving family willing to adopt and care for him.

The FIV diagnosis does not require any medications, all he will need is his yearly vet visits.

You can meet Rufus this Saturday, 9/25, at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo for a Paws in the Park Adoption Fair. There will be tons of adoptable dogs and cats from several foster-based rescues in the area. The Paws in the Park Adoption Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Rufus' adoption information can also be found here.