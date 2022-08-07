16 To The Rescue: Roscoe

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 7-year-old a Jack Russell - Chihuahua mix who loves to give kisses as much as he loves to snuggle.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is impossible to decide what is cutest about Roscoe — those bottom teeth, that big smile, or his big ears. Roscoe lives at Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton, but rescue workers do not think he will be here for long.

"He's like so special. Roscoe. He originally came from us here, so he's 7 years old, he's a Jack Russell Chihuahua mix," Barb Halloran, Friend with Paws Pet Rescue, said.

Roscoe was adopted from Friends with Paws years ago when he was still a puppy. His owners recently passed away, so now he is back.

Because he lived in such a good home for so long and was so well taken care of, rescue workers say he is more than ready to find a new family to love him.

"The only thing being said is we'd really like him to go to a home where someone will take him for a little walk. He's a little dog, he doesn't need a mile hike," Halloran said.

The vet would like to see Roscoe lose a couple of pounds. Rescue workers say during his walks in the park, he usually likes to be held after just a few minutes. So Roscoe's new family will need to get him to be a bit more active.

"So you don't have to be a super-duper active family. He's happy to be in your lap, of course," Halloran said.

Rescue workers would like to see Roscoe go home with maybe a retired couple. Although, they say he is great with kids too.

And even though he was the only dog in his previous home, other pets are ok too. He absolutely loves hanging with Emily at Rescue.

"He is very friendly with all of the dogs in Rescue, he was wonderful with my two girls and my cat," Halloran said.

Although they do not like the circumstances around Roscoe's return to the rescue, workers love having him around, and they will absolutely miss him when he's gone again.

"His kisses, his kisses. He just wants to snuggle," Halloran said.

If you are interested in adopting Roscoe, click here.