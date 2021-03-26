16 To The Rescue: Rocky

Rocky was rescued back in December from a high-kill shelter in Philadelphia.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Rocky is a 2-year-old mixed breed male at Hillside SPCA near Pottsville.

Rocky would thrive with a family who keeps him moving.

"He would do best in an active home with somebody who likes to go walking or running a couple of times a day," said SPCA worker Tricia Moyer-Mentzer. "He would not do well in a home that's going to keep him locked up a lot because he needs to be kept busy."

Due to his playful nature, young children aren't recommended.

"Because he is still young, a little bit mouthy yet, so that's why we recommend older kids with Rocky.

The SPCA has recommendations as far as other animals go.

"We recommend a female dog, maybe, or one that's his energy level that might be able to keep up with him."

When he's not hiking or playing, Rocky enjoys relaxing on the couch and getting belly rubs.

"He's just young and fun and sweet. I think that you'll fall in love with him if you came to meet him."

If you are interested in adopting Rocky, contact Hillside SPCA.