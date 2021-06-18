16 To The Rescue: Rocco

Hillside SPCA workers want Rocco back in a home before shelter life takes its toll on him.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Rocco is a 4-year-old mixed breed male at Hillside SPCA near Pottsville.

"Rocco is a sweet dog," said Hillside worker Tricia Moyer-Metzer. "Unfortunately, he's another black dog in a shelter, which sadly is harder to get a home for."

Rocco was brought to the shelter through no fault of his own.

"He lived in a home with a female dog and a small child, and he was fine with both of them. Unfortunately, because his family was moving, they were only able to keep one of the dogs, and they chose to keep the dog that they had the longest time."

Rocco is personable and pretty easy to care for, even if you're not dog-savvy.

"He is good with all people. He's very friendly. He doesn't have any kind of aggression towards people at all. He's housebroken. He's just an all-around good boy."

While Rocco fancies female dogs, he's not a fan of felines.

"Pretty easy going, walks nicely on a leash, likes to play with toys," Moyer-Metzer said. "Doesn't need a fence or has any kind of separation anxiety or any other qualities like that."

Shelter workers want Rocco back in a home before shelter life takes its toll on him.

"Hopefully, you can come and check him out or our other dogs that are here for adoption, but the sooner, the better for him."

If you're interested in adopting Rocco, contact Hillside SPCA.