16 To The Rescue: Pumpkin and Papaya

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet 4-month-old kitten brothers with opposite personalities, but that is what makes them the perfect pair.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pumpkin often forgets he is a kitten, not a baby, and Papaya is always on the go. The brothers are 4-month-old orange tabby cats who have been thriving since they were rescued.

"We're not sure what happened to mom, because she was nowhere to be found. I'm not sure if they were let outside or born outside, and something happened to mom. They definitely were not receiving the proper care from mom, so we don't think she was around when we got them," said Katrina Coviello, NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue.

Pumpkin and Papaya have been in a foster home since they were found covered in ticks and extremely underweight. Rescue workers say they were scared at first, hissing and biting, but now they have completely transformed and are ready to be adopted.

"Pumpkin, I love that you can just carry him around like a baby, and Papaya just purs for everything. He is just in love with everything. No matter what you give him, he's like, 'oh this is great.'"

Their personalities could not be more opposite, but rescue workers say that is why they complement each other so perfectly. Pumpkin is a lap cat; Papaya is more adventurous and curious. But both are sweet as can be and should not be separated.

"Well, we would love to see them pretty much in any kind of home that's going to give them a lot of simulation because they're very active. They just love running around, playing constantly. As long as they're together, there's really no other requirements. They do great with kids, great with other cats, great with other dogs."

Pumpkin and Papaya are fixed, microchipped, and have all of their vaccinations.

"They're just such good kittens. I don't know if it's because they were sick when we got them, and they just socialized so well. It's really just their personalities; they have amazing personalities."