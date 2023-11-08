Puck | 16 To The Rescue

He's a big boy with a big heart. In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Puck, who proves a puppy is a puppy no matter how big.

FRANKLIN, Pa. — He's a big boy with a big heart. In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Puck, a Cane Corso in Luzerne County waiting for his forever home who proves a puppy is a puppy no matter how big.

"He's such a good boy. He's a good listener, he's so smart, and he's just a big goofball," said Melissa Erickson, pet foster.

Puck is one and a half years old and currently being fostered through Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge in Luzerne County.

Even though this pup is young, he already has quite the tale to tell. He was found as a stray, and rescue workers don't know his full background, but he was scared during his time alone and managed to allude rescue workers for three months before they were able to capture him and bring him to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge. That's when dog foster Melissa Erickson and her fiancée stepped in to help.

Puck has been living with Erickson for four months and has come a long way. Even though he still gets spooked from time to time, he's been showing off his personality more and more during his time in foster.

"He's silly, he gets down real low, he plays, he steals everything. But it's not to chew it up. He steals it because he knows it'll get you outside because he's not supposed to have it. So, he'll just take it and run because he knows he's not supposed to. He's just goofy," explains Erickson.

Puck may be nearly 150 pounds, but that doesn't stop him from cuddling on top of his favorite people like a puppy.

His love for play and goofy personality are the foster family's favorite traits of this gentle giant.

It was a little too hot for Puck to run around much, but he showed off his tricks for the camera anyway. Erickson says Puck is smart and knows his new forever home would be getting an incredible dog.

'He listens so good. If he's in the yard and I can't see him, I say, 'Puck, check in,' and he'll just go to where we can make eye contact. He's honestly the best boy; we love him," says Erickson.

Puck is good on a leash and loves camping.

There are a few requirements in Puck's perfect home. He will need a fenced-in yard as well as at least one other large dog in his home to help him with his confidence.

Puck could live with teens but has not been cat-tested.

Who couldn't use 150 more pounds of love in their life?