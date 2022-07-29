16 To The Rescue: Phoebe

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Phoebe, an adult cat brought in as a stray about two months ago that loves people.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Phoebe's world, pets take priority over treats, toys, and pretty much everything else. Phoebe lives here at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, and if there are people around, Phoebe is looking for any attention she can get.

"My favorite part is she is a greeter, as you can see before, she was rubbing up against the fence, she is going to come right up to you, and do that classic cat rub all over your hands and just, in general, has a super outgoing personality," said Katrina Organ, St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo.

Phoebe was brought in as a stray about two months ago, but rescue workers thought she was too much of a people cat to release her after she was spayed. She is a young adult, although her exact age is not known. Because of her time as a stray, Phoebe does have some health problems.

"She was temporarily in a foster home until we made room for her. Once we got her spayed and tested, we realized she was FIV positive, which is why we thought she would be a good cat to highlight today," Organ explained.

FIV is an autoimmune disease, but Phoebe can still live a normal life, and she can even live with other cats as long as they don't fight.

"Phoebe is a little bit selective with other cats. In her foster home, she had one other cat and was fine, we did try her with cats here, and she was not a fan of multiple cats, so we think she would do best in a home with just one other cat or no other cats," Organ said.

Phoebe loves people; rescue workers say she comes right up to say hello to anyone walking by her cage. And because of that, they would love to see her go to an extra-special home, maybe a family with middle school-aged kids.

"Because she can play a little bit eccentric-ly or energetic-ly. But really, someone that is going to be around. So kids might be a good mix or something that works from home because she definitely craves the attention from people."

If you would like to meet Phoebe, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.