16 To The Rescue: Pepper

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a black lab/mix puppy sold in an alleyway in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At Friends with Paws Pet Rescue in Scranton, the newest and youngest resident has quickly captured the hearts of all of the volunteers. Within seconds of meeting Pepper the puppy, I had to call in back-up to hold my camera because all he wanted to do was cuddle.

"He is a love bug. He will kiss your face off. He will snuggle with you in your shoulder. He just loves to play, he gets along with the other dogs," said Holly Smith, Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

Pepper was sold in an alleyway in Scranton at about 8 weeks old. When rescue workers took him in, they did try to find the rest of his litter but could not. Now the 3 month old black lab mix is ready for his forever home.

"He eats well, he loves treats, he's just a perfect little dog."

Rescue workers think the perfect home for Pepper would be one with a fenced in backyard, and a young family with the activity level of an energetic puppy. Pepper does perfectly fine with kids, other dogs, and even cats.

"Kept him with my four dogs and he was wonderful, and didn't eat one ornament off the tree so that is a big plus in a puppy," Smith said.

Rescue workers will miss him when he is gone, but they know Pepper needs a place where he can just be a puppy.

"They would hit the jackpot with Mr. Pepper, I personally wanted to try keep him but I have a couple dogs myself, so I would recommend him to a family that's willing to keep up with him," said Smith.