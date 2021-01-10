16 To The Rescue: Oso

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Oso, a 4-year-old hound who is looking for the right home, a place where she can truly be herself.

LENOX, Pa. — After months of living at Laura's Hope Rescue in Susquehanna County, workers say it is time for Oso to get adopted. She is very affectionate and is happiest when she is being petted, but because of her breed, the shelter is not the right place for her.

"They're bred to do a job. These dogs are bred to hunt. Her nose is always to the ground," said Grace Benson, Laura's Hope Rescue.

Oso is a 4-year-old hound dog who was rescued from the South back in May. Rescue workers want Oso to go home to the right family, someone who can give her equal time to hunt and snuggle.

"The country would be the best, a fenced-in yard or somewhere that will stimulate her, exercise her, so she doesn't have such an urge to go hunting. She loves quad rides," Benson said.

She is also great with other dogs and kids, although a family with older kids would be better. Oso does not like cats, though, and should go to a family that understands and appreciates the hound breed.

"She does bay a lot because she is true to her breed. I would really like to find a home that understands these kinds of dogs and knows how to work with them and make them comfortable, but as you can see, she's a snuggle bug. She really just loves being in your arms and being pet and stuff like that and just being loved."

Oso has been up for adoption since the spring, something that surprises rescue workers because of how sweet she is.

"She is quiet right now because this is what she likes the most. She just likes being in your arms and loves watching television, right? We have a television, and she watches it. She's a good girl," said Benson.