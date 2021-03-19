16 To The Rescue: Noel

This Great Dane mix came to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter severely underweight.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Noel is a female Great Dane mix around 6 years old and currently resides at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"She was found up in Wayne County. She had maybe 100 porcupine quills stuck in her face," said Nick Moczulski, a worker at the shelter.

Noel was also severely underweight when she came to the shelter.

"When she first came in, she was probably about 40 pounds, and she should've been close to 80, so she is putting a lot more weight on."

Noel is laid back and adores everyone she meets.

"What you see is what you get. In the cage, she's a little wary of new people, but once she knows you, she's fine."

Noel prefers a laid-back lifestyle that includes leisurely strolls and downtime with her humans.

"She'd be a great couch potato. Just snuggle up next to you, give you kisses and just play and relax."

Due to her unknown past, it's recommended that Noel go into a home without other animals and with children 13 and up.

"She does need a little socialization still. She's still barky and wary of new people, but as you can see, she warmed right up to you. It's just time with her, like the rest of the dogs here, it's all about time."

No one has really looked at Noel, which baffles shelter workers.

"There hasn't been really any interest on her," Moczulski said. "I don't really understand because she's such a good dog."

If you're interested in Noel, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.