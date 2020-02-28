16 To The Rescue: Nilla

Nilla came in to the center in Susquehanna County as an owner surrender.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Nilla is a 6-year-old angora mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

"Her owner had to go into a home, and of course, had to give her up, so her family brought her here," explained volunteer Linda Lee.

Volunteers say that Nilla is quite fond of affection.

"She purrs when I brush her and sometimes long-haired cats don't always do that, but she's just a real sweetheart."

Nilla could fit in with any family.

"I think she would be OK with older children. She doesn't seem to mind dogs, sometimes one will wander in and she doesn't seem to be aggressive towards them or hiss. Other cats are the same," Lee said.

Lee says it's hard to see a cat like Nilla in a shelter.

"She was in a home for six years and then came into a cage and that is just heartbreaking. I would just love to see her in a home."

If you're interested in adopting Nilla, get more information here.