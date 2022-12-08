16 To The Rescue: Mya

This week's 16 To The Rescue is a bit different. We met Mya earlier this week and we are happy to report she's already been adopted.

HONESDALE, Pa. — Rescue workers love Mya's big smile, her goofy ears, and her loyal personality.

"She's fun, she's active, loves the water. Put her in the river, put her in a pool, she's going to swim, she's going to chase after the hose if you're squirting flowers or something, she's going to want to play with the water. She's great at fetch, nose-work, she knows all her basic commands, she is beyond loving," Marie Sinisgalli, Dessin Animal Shelter, said.

Mya lived with one family her entire life, which is why she is so well-trained, but when they moved about 9 months ago, they could not bring her with them, so they brought her to Dessin. She is a 6-year-old Belgian Shepherd/Malinois mix living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale. She is happiest just hanging out and playing with toys, and she is so excited to have a family and a backyard of her own again.

"I think that's what I like best about her. She's got that playful personality, she'll go for hikes with you, she'll go for car rides. Then she'll sit on the couch chewing on a chew toy, rolling around on the rug, and just being there, just being the great companion that she is," said Sinisgalli.

Mya was adopted Thursday. But there are plenty of other dogs and cats available for adoption here at Dessin Animal Shelter. And the shelter near Honesdale is hiring! You can find more information by clicking here.