16 To The Rescue: Merry

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Merry, a pit bull/boxer mix who recently gave birth to 12 puppies.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Merry has been loving life this summer, getting to spend so much time outside. She is happiest rolling around the grass and smelling the world which is exactly what she gets to do now that she is being fostered through One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption. Merry is about 4 or 5 years old and is a pit bull/boxer mix.

"When I met Merry, she instantly was a sweetheart. She just wants some love. She's a really good dog," said Kristen Schmidt, Gouldsboro.

Merry gave birth to 12 puppies at a shelter down south back in December, which is how she got her Christmas-themed name. She came to live here in northeastern Pennsylvania shortly after recovering from giving birth. 11 of the 12 puppies survived, and all were adopted through One Life to Live.

Now it's Merry's turn; she is ready to be spoiled and loved for the rest of her life.

"Merry is a very personable dog. She loves other people. She would be great in a home by herself as the only animal. She would be fine with other dogs in the house. She's not good with other cats, so any home with cats wouldn't be good for her," Schmidt said.

But "no cats" is just about the only requirement for Merry's new home, which is why rescue workers cannot figure out why she has not been adopted yet. She does perfectly fine with kids and strangers and is OK being home alone.

"Merry would do well with or without people that are there all day. She has adapted really, really well, moving from one foster home to another; she didn't have any issues with that. She's very flexible, easily adjustable," said Schmidt.

Merry has been in two different foster homes since she came to live here in Pennsylvania. She is living with a family in Gouldsboro, and even though she is loving all the time she gets to spend outside and playing with her two other pup roommates, she is ready for something more permanent.

"She gets excited; her butt wiggles and shakes and everything. She'll lean into you when you start giving her belly rubs and everything. She's a really great dog, really great personality," Schmidt said.

If you would like to meet Merry, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.