Meet Macie, this week's 16 to the Rescue pooch

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a senior basset hound who may be old and lumpy, but this adorable girl is so easy to love.

HONESDALE, Pa. — This is Macie's second time living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale. She first came in as a stray a few years ago and was adopted, but her owner recently passed away. Now the 12-year-old basset hound is back, and it is breaking rescue workers' hearts.

"She's just got a great personality. She's outgoing for a dog her age. She loves meeting new people. Give her some toys, she'll play for a little bit. Loves going for walks; she just walks like it's her job. It's always something good to smell out there. She's great on a leash, great in the car," said Marie Sinisgalli, Dessin Animal Shelter.

The perfect match for Macie would be someone who is home often because she loves being around people. She would prefer being the only pet in the house, and she is good with kids.

"I don't know if she can jump up on a couch, but she would make a good couch buddy if she can get up on there. She's just an easy-going girl. We have her back in the office with us, and she's just fun to have," Sinisgalli said.

Yes, she could use a step stool to help her out when she is trying to be a couch potato, but she is an old lady, after all.

"She just has a lot of age-related lumps and bumps, and that's why you see it looks like she's out of shape, but she's actually in good shape. She's got great stamina on her. She did just have two cysts removed," Sinisgalli explained.

There were no issues with the cysts, and the vet says Macie is in very good health. But rescue workers want to make sure her new owners will love her for the old lady that she is.

"Just want to make sure that the people are going to be patient with her because she may not always walk fast, but we just want to make sure people let her grow old accordingly and happily, so if someone can offer her that, come and get her, she's here waiting," Sinisgalli said.

If you think you are the right match for Macie, you can find her adoption information by clicking here.