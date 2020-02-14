16 To The Rescue: Mabel

Mabel was brought to the center after someone found her lying on a road last summer, left for dead.

Mabel is a 6-year-old pit bull mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

"You could tell by her legs that somebody kept her in a kennel that was way too small for her, her entire life, so from a puppy on, she grew that way," said center worker Marci Zeiler. "She was bred and bred. When she came to us, she had no hair back here at all … She had this giant growth on her back, she was emaciated."

Mabel has special needs due to her legs. She can't do stairs and will need someone who can give her a lift once in a while.

Mabel can be picky with her canine companions.

"She's a little bit of a diva, that's not a bad thing," laughed Zeiler.

If you have another dog in your home, Zeiler suggests a meet and greet.

"She doesn't seem to care about cats at all, so if you have cats that may work for her."

Mabel is not always friendly with everyone.

"She is afraid of certain men, so I don't know, if the people are reminding her of what she came from."

Mabel has come out of her shell during her stay, and with a little love in her forever home, she'll blossom even more.

If you're interested in adopting Mabel, get more information here.