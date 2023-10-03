16 To The Rescue: Luna

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a 90-pound, three-year-old mastiff who is true to her breed and looking for a family who understands that.

DYBERRY, Pa. — Luna plays like a puppy and snuggles like a lap dog, despite the fact that she is 90 pounds. She has a face that is nearly impossible to not fall in love with, always smiling with her signature - tongue out, one ear up, one ear down.

Luna is a three-year-old Cane Corso, which is a mastiff breed, living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale.

"She really showcases the best of that breed. For those who know the mastiff, she's very loyal, and she's very protective," said Linda Gambone, Dessin Animal Shelter.

But Luna is also very affectionate, which volunteers at Dessin say is what makes her so special, and they would love to see her go to a family who understands and respects the mastiff breed. Some of Luna's favorite things include giving kisses and playing with her stuffed animals.

"She's kind of like a big puppy that way, and she treats stuffed animals like she's the momma bear. It's very cute, actually. I love that about her," Gambone said.

Luna has been living at the shelter in Wayne County for about seven months. Rescue workers say the type of home she has to go to is pretty specific, so they understand why it's taking her a bit of time to get adopted, but still, they're hopeful that the perfect family is out there.

"Perfect home for her is going to be an adults-only home. Unfortunately, she's not great with children and not great with other dogs. She's pretty domineering. She's the boss," Gambone said.

But once Luna feels like she can trust you and feels like she has built a relationship with you, rescue workers say there is nothing more rewarding, considering how much she has to offer.

"What she loves to do is just sit down by your side. She'll sit on you if she's allowed to. She'll sit down, right by your side, and just watch. So I think if you're home all day, it would be wonderful for her and you. She'd be a great companion for you," Gambone said.

If you think Luna is the companion for you - and you for her - you can find her adoption information by clicking here.